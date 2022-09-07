Seven Spots for Bites and Sips During Art Hop 

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Burlington Beer taproom

Need a nosh or a quaff to fuel your South End Art Hop explorations? Here's a sampling of the comestible creativity offered by seven destinations along Flynn Avenue and Pine Street.

1. Burlington Beer Company

180 Flynn Avenue, burlingtonbeercompany.com

Double your fun with gose barbecue-sauced chicken wings and a glass of Burlington Beer's prickly pear and pink guava gose at its taproom, or grab a sausage and a brew from the outdoor Art Hop tent in the parking lot.

2. Nomad Coffee

208 Flynn Avenue, nomadcoffeevt.com



Nomad Coffee's kouign amann ice cream sandwich

Indulge in Nomad Coffee's magnificent ice cream sandwich of rich, flaky kouign amann pastry filled with housemade coffee semifreddo at the company's South End outpost.

3. Zero Gravity Beer Hall

716 Pine Street, zerogravitybeer.com



Fried cheese curds

Sip some Green State Lager as you dip fried Vermont cheese curds into spicy cider jelly at Zero Gravity Beer Hall.

4. Pizza 44

703 Pine Street, pizza44vt.com



Deep-dish pie

Pair a Pizza 44 deep-dish pie with a fresh pint from its neighbor, Queen City Brewery.

5. Scout

696 Pine Street, scoutvt.com

Pop into Scout for flash-chilled iced coffee and a scoop of housemade ice cream, such as apricot and bitter almond.

6. Citizen Cider

316 Pine Street, citizencider.com

Share a pile of gravy-soaked, cheese-laden poutine and a cider flight at Citizen Cider's pub.

7. Four Corners of the Earth

310 Pine Street, fourcornersdeli.com

Bring greenbacks and an open mind to subterranean Four Corners of the Earth, which accepts only cash for unique sandwiches such as Egyptian grilled eggplant with honey and cheddar.