May 19, 2021

Seven Vermont Events for Your Summertime Calendar 

Related Events

  • Trucks, Taps & Tunes @ Essex Experience

    • Each Wednesday, the Essex Experience Green serves as the grounds for a mini festival featuring food trucks, a beer trailer and live bands....
    • Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 25 Free.

  • Vermont Renaissance Faire @ Mayo Events Field

    • Enthusiasts engage with artisans and crafters while enjoying mead, live demos, jousting and more medieval merriment....
    • Sat., June 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., June 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $5-15; free for kids under 6.

  • Festival of Fools @ Downtown Burlington

    • A three-day celebration of circus arts, music and comedy features continuous theatrics by international street performers. See vermontfestivaloffools.com for details....
    • July 30-Aug. 1 Free.

  • Addison County Fair & Field Days @ Addison County Fairgrounds

    • Vermont's largest agricultural fair hosts horse shows, tractor pulls, kiddie rides and live entertainment....
    • Aug. 10-14 $5-12; $15-45 for season pass; free for kids 5 and under.

  • 'Million Dollar Quartet' @ Barrette Center for the Arts

    • Rock hits such as "Blue Suede Shoes" drive a dramatization of the recording session that brought together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and...
    • Aug. 11-14, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Aug. 15, 5 p.m., Aug. 18-21, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Aug. 19, 3 p.m., Sat., Aug. 21, 3 p.m., Sun., Aug. 22, 5 p.m., Aug. 24-28, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Aug. 26, 3 p.m., Sat., Aug. 28, 3 p.m., Sun., Aug. 29, 5 p.m., Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Sept. 2, 3 p.m., Sat., Sept. 4, 3 p.m., Sun., Sept. 5, 5 p.m., Sept. 7-11, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Sept. 9, 3 p.m., Sat., Sept. 11, 3 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 12, 5 p.m. $19-45.

  • 'Shakespeare: Completely Unbound!' @ Veterans Memorial Park

    • Vermont Shakespeare Festival's brand-new show sources text from all 37 plays in the Bard's canon, and includes comedy, tragedy, romance and history....
    • Fri., Aug. 20, 6 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 21, 6 p.m. Free.

  • 'Shakespeare: Completely Unbound!' @ Snow Farm Vineyard

    • Vermont Shakespeare Festival's brand-new show sources text from all 37 plays in the Bard's canon, and includes comedy, tragedy, romance and history....
    • Sun., Aug. 22, 6 p.m.

  • 'Shakespeare: Completely Unbound!' @ Isham Family Farm

    • Vermont Shakespeare Festival's brand-new show sources text from all 37 plays in the Bard's canon, and includes comedy, tragedy, romance and history....
    • Sat., Sept. 11, 5 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 12, 2 p.m.
