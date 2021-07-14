She Doesn’t Like My Dog. Should I See Her Again? 

click to enlarge © Igor Zakowski | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I met a woman online a few months ago, and we finally started getting together in person. I had told her all about my dog, but when she came to my house she asked if I would put him in another room while she was there. He's 6 years old and very mellow and well behaved, so I asked her why. She said she just doesn't like dogs. We had really been hitting it off, but now I'm wondering if I should see her again.

Bobbi Barker

(female, 34)

Dear Bobbi Barker,

Unless this woman is extremely allergic or has a serious case of cynophobia, I'd say her request was very inappropriate. Imagine if you had a kid or a roommate and she asked that they stay in their room whenever she was there. I'm sure that idea would not fly at all.

I've always had cats. A long time ago, I dated a guy who was deathly allergic — so much so that we once had to go to a hotel when he came to my house. I knew from the start that relationship wasn't going far. We had fun for a bit, but if you can't hang with my cats, you can't hang with me.

If you decide that you want to keep seeing this woman, go to her place or out and about. I wouldn't bring her back to your house anytime soon. After a while, she may be willing to try to get over her dog distaste, but there's no guarantee. Her request seems like a big red flag to me. You may be saving yourself a lot of trouble if you nip this relationship in the bud now.

Dogs give their people unconditional love. I'm sure your dog would never lock you away in a room when his pals come over, so you shouldn't do it to him. There are plenty of women out there who love dogs just as much as you do, and I bet you'll find one you love, too.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend