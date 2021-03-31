Sherpa Foods to Add Restaurant, Himalayan D'Lite, This Summer 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Momos from Sherpa Foods

South Burlington-based Sherpa Foods will open a counter-service restaurant called Himalayan D'Lite at its new home at 1303 Williston Road. The business is relocating there this spring to expand production of its prepared foods, including the traditional Nepali dumplings called momos.

Co-owner Nurbu Sherpa expects the eatery to open by early summer. He described it as a "factory outlet and quick pickup, fast-casual restaurant." Himalayan D'Lite will use a quarter of Sherpa's new 5,000-square-foot space, occupied most recently by Tian Fu Buffet.

Customers will be able to buy the company's line of momos and sauces, which are currently sold at retail stores throughout Vermont, with expanded regional distribution in the works. (See "Mountains of Momos.")

The menu will also feature newer additions to the prepared-foods line: Himalayan-style vegetable fried rice and noodle chow mein. Sherpa said other offerings might include a soupy dish of momos in sauce known as jhol momo and a "sherpita" flatbread topped with Nepalese-style potato salad.