Shooting Victim Found on Downtown Burlington Sidewalk 

click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Burlington acting Police Chief Jon Murad at the scene

Moments after the victim was taken away in an ambulance, police officers, carrying long guns and a shield, entered a doorway at 165 Main Street, adjacent to and in the same building as Manhattan Pizza.



Despite the large number of police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances, traffic continued to move through the busy intersection as some pedestrians looked on. Police were asking some of them if they had heard gunshots. Across the street, a cluster of demonstrators in front of City Hall chanted for an end to the war in Sudan.





Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad ducked in and out of the yellow crime scene tape that wrapped the corner, consulting with officers on the scene.

click to enlarge Mary Ann Lickteig ©️ Seven Days

Officers enter 165 Main Street

"The investigation into this incident is in its earliest stages," Murad said in a preliminary press release about the shooting.



Police released no information about a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.



It's the second shooting in the city this year. The city had a record number of gunfire incidents in 2022.

