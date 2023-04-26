Shore Acres - Cedar Ridge Stormwater Project - Town of Colchester 

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Colchester is requesting separate sealed BIDS from pre-qualified contractors for the construction of the Shore Acres – Cedar Ridge Stormwater Project. The project consists of construction of a series of gravel wetland swales, gravel wetland basins and related drainage improvements along Shore Acres Drive (TH #48) and Cedar Ridge Drive (TH #51) to provide treatment of stormwater runoff from existing rooftops, roads, driveways and other impervious and non-impervious surfaces. Work to be performed under this contract includes construction of new stormwater treatment practices and drainage. VT Agency of Transportation 2018 Standard Specifications for Construction shall apply to this contract. All bidders shall be on the current VTRANS Contract Administration pre-qualified list "Contractors List of Roads and Highway Construction Category."
Bids will be received by: Brett McCreary, Environmental Engineering Technician, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 10:00am on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. A bid tabulation will be prepared and distributed upon request by interested parties.
Sealed BIDS shall be marked in the lower left-hand corner: "Bid: Colchester TAP TA18(1) / STP MM21(3)". Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the Town of Colchester for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available in electronic format upon request. Please contact Brett McCreary at [email protected] or 802-264-5515.
A mandatory pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held at the Town of Colchester Municipal Offices – Public Works Dept. on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at 9:00am, followed by a site visit to the project location. Please contact Brett McCreary if you plan to attend. Questions regarding the Bid are due by 5:00 pm Friday, May 5th, 2023. Responses to questions received will be provided to all interested bidders by Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 5:00pm. All bidders must notify Brett McCreary of their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information. Please notify the Town if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact.
For the complete Bid & Contract Documents, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
