Short Notice to Open in Randolph 

Lucas Battey and Randi Taylor at Short Notice

Randolph will soon get a new tapas-style restaurant with a menu that draws from a variety of global cuisines. An early June opening is planned for Short Notice at 29 North Main Street, the former home of Kuya's Sandwiches + Kitchen, which moved down the block to become Kuya's at One Main last September.

The new restaurant will serve shareable plates and appetizers, co-owners Lucas Battey and Randi Taylor told Seven Days.

"It won't be Spanish or Mediterranean, necessarily," Battey said. "There will be components of that, but [the menu] is derived from our travels and some of our favorite foods."

Among the choices might be garam masala meatballs with yogurt sauce, musubi with gochujang-braised chicken, roasted carrot fries with tahini and herb dressing, housemade pretzels, seasonal salads and sandwiches, and cheese and charcuterie boards. Short Notice will also offer a full bar with cocktails, beer and wine.

While this is their first restaurant, both owners are longtime industry pros. Battey grew up in Chelsea and attended the New England Culinary Institute, then worked in restaurants from Vermont to Alaska. Taylor, who is originally from California, went to pastry school in Ohio and has both baking and front-of-house experience. The duo met while traveling and have considered Vermont their home for the past two years.

"About a year ago, we decided that we were done traveling for a while," Battey said. "We wanted to have a home and a community, and this seemed like a good way to go about that."

Short Notice will be open from lunch through dinner, with afternoon cocktail and snack options and late-night food. The schedule has yet to be finalized, but the owners plan to be open Sunday and Monday, when many restaurants in town are closed.