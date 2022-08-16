Short Stuff: Afterschool Nature Programs, Arcades and More 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Sage Mountain Botanical Sanctuary

Afterschool Nature Program Brings Middle Schoolers Outdoors

Attention, Orange and Washington county residents: If you've ever wanted your middle schooler to put down their phone and take a walk in the woods, we've got an afterschool program for you.

Starting on September 1, middle schoolers in Orange and Washington counties can spend three hours every weekday afternoon at Sage Mountain Botanical Sanctuary, a 600-acre wilderness in Orange. From 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., outdoor educators will lead them on hikes to study animal tracks, help them learn shelter building and navigation, and teach them to make a fire, among other skills.

Funded in part by an Expanding Access grant from Vermont Afterschool, the program is geared toward youth who might not otherwise have access to nature-based enrichment programs. Families can qualify for scholarships and sliding-scale tuition, as well as transportation options.

The sanctuary, founded in 1987 by herbalist and author Rosemary Gladstar, has been running youth programs, including summer camps and school field trips, for 30 years, though this is its first afterschool offering. Executive director Emily Ruff said the program applies the educational philosophy of the Washington State-based Wilderness Awareness School, "creating a safe environment in which children can play and explore their world, identify their unique gifts and passions, [and] develop problem-solving skills and self-sufficiency to foster a deeper level of learning and connection with themselves, their peers and the natural world."

Find out more and sign up at sagemountain.com/afterschool, or call 802-479-9825.

All Vermont K-12 Public School Students Get Free Breakfast and Lunch This Year

In case you missed the news this spring, Gov. Phil Scott signed the Universal School Meals Act, which guarantees free breakfast and lunch for all students in Vermont's K-12 public schools during the 2022-23 school year. Vermont is the third state to pass such legislation, after California and Maine.

Public school students had been eating for free for the past two years thanks to increased federal funding for school nutrition during the pandemic, but that ended in June. A broad coalition of supporters sought to make universal school meals permanent, including students, teachers, school nutrition staff, school board members and local food advocates.

Faye Mack, advocacy and education director at Hunger Free Vermont, said every rep in the legislature heard from at least one constituent about the importance of passing the bill. "A lot of people across Vermont were very involved in moving this legislation forward; it was really exciting to be part of the groundswell."

Mack pointed out that parents will still need to fill out a school meals application or a household income form this year — and it's "critical" that they do, she said. Those data help the state access federal dollars that help fund school meals. Bonus: The forms can also help kids qualify for free SAT prep.

New Nonprofit Promotes Neurodiversity and the Idea That 'All Brains Belong'

Everyone's brain works differently, and no one should be ashamed or made to feel like an outsider because of it. That's the message of All Brains Belong VT, a Montpelier nonprofit founded by physician Melissa Houser. The group aims to connect, serve and advocate for children and adults who identify as "neurodivergent" — a description that encompasses everything from learning disabilities to ADHD to autism.

"We think it's important for kids to grow up knowing that there's not one 'right' way to be in the world," Houser said via email.

The group runs a few different free programs, including Kid Connections, which matches children ages 3 to 17 based on shared interests, and Brain Club, a weekly community education series that meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This summer it's been meeting on the Statehouse lawn and by Zoom, in collaboration with Orca Media.

Also on the Statehouse lawn: On Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, September 25, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., All Brains Belong VT hosts neuroinclusive COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to adults and kids ages 6 months and up. To make the experience as comforting and supportive as possible, participants will be allowed to choose how they'd like to receive the shot — in an open-air tent or drive-through style, without leaving the car. Some of the organization's community partners will also be on hand to provide information about child development and family wellness, too.

Find more information about All Brains Belong VT at allbrainsbelong.org.

Spare Time Reopening Soon — With Expanded Arcade and Escape Rooms

Arcade at Spare Time Greenville, S.C.

Parents of kids with fall and winter birthdays will be happy to hear that Spare Time in Colchester will be reopening soon. The bowling alley and family fun center was closed over the summer for renovations.

When complete, the new facility — one of 18 in the country owned by Spare Time Entertainment — will include updated bowling lanes, a larger arcade, a reconfigured laser tag arena and two new escape rooms, according to Jana Beagley, Spare Time's event specialist. The bowling alley is expected to open first; barring construction delays, the other features should be finished by the end of September.

The arcade will feature an ax-throwing game, though Beagley notes that the "axes" are plastic and won't have sharp edges. "There's a lot of different types of fun for different folks," she said.

Find information about parties and bowling league sign-ups at sparetimeentertainment.com/colchester.