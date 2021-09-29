Should I Tell My Blind Friend That I Think His Date Lied About Her Age? 

click to enlarge Dmitry Rogatnev | Dreamstime.com

Dear Reverend,

One of my best friends is blind. He met a woman online, and they've been chatting via text and phone for some time. When they finally decided to meet up recently, my girlfriend and I went along as wing people. His date was very nice, and they really hit it off, but something has been bothering me. She told him she's 28 (he's 29), but I'm pretty certain she lied about her age — I'd guess by maybe even 10 years. Should I tell him or keep my mouth shut?

I.D. Pleeze (male, 29)

Dear I.D. Pleeze,

First off, I'm going to assume that you think this woman is 38, not 18, because if she were barely legal, this would be a whole different can of beans.

What makes you so sure she lied about her age? Did she have wrinkles? Maybe she's had a lot of sun exposure. (PSA: Please wear sunscreen, even in the winter.) Did she have gray hair? That can happen to people in their twenties. I've met 50-year-olds who don't look a day over 30 and 30-year-olds who look over the hill. Some clichés are just plain true: You can't judge a book by its cover.

I understand you may be more concerned about the possible dishonesty than the age discrepancy, but people have been fibbing about their age for eons. It doesn't necessarily mean she's hiding deep, dark secrets. If you feel strongly about bringing it up to your pal, do it subtly. "How old did you say she was again? She seemed more ... mature."

Or you could just butt out. As long as everybody is of legal age and they're having fun getting to know each other, why be a wet blanket? If their relationship progresses, I'm sure any little white lies will come out in the wash.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend