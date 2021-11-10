Showtimes: November 10-17 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Paramount Pictures

Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall in Clifford the Big Red Dog

new in theaters

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG: The children's books about a beloved giant pet come to the screen in a semi-live-action adventure starring Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall and John Cleese. Walt Becker (Old Dogs) directed. (97 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star, Sunset, Welden)

SOULMATE(S): A new romance and a maple conglomerate come between two lifelong friends in this rom-com shot in Vermont. Green Mountain natives and Hollywood transplants Stephanie Lynn and Alexandra Case scripted and starred; Timothy Armstrong directed. (90 min, NR. Savoy; see Culture story, this issue.)

now playing

ANTLERS ★★★ Scott Cooper (Hostiles) directed this horror drama in which a teacher (Keri Russell) suspects her student may be connected to a creature haunting their small town. With Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas. (99 min, R. Majestic, Paramount, Star)

DUNE ★★★1/2 Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) takes on the first half of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel about space colonization, political intrigue, drugs and mysticism. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac star. (155 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Stowe, Welden; reviewed 10/27)

ETERNALS ★★1/2 The latest Marvel adventure introduces a new group of heroes who are literally gods, played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Najiani and others. Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) directed. (157 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH ★★★1/2 Wes Anderson's latest, presented as an anthology of stories from a fictional magazine, is a love letter to the vintage New Yorker. With Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand and Bill Murray. (108 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy)

HALLOWEEN KILLS ★★ In the sequel to the 2018 Halloween reboot, a vigilante mob tries to put an end to Michael Myers' reign of terror. With Jamie Lee Curtis. David Gordon Green directed. (105 min, R. Majestic)

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO ★★★1/2 A newcomer to London (Thomasin McKenzie) has thrilling and then increasingly disturbing visions of the life of a 1960s glamour girl (Anya Taylor-Joy) in this psychological thriller from Edgar Wright (Baby Driver). (116 min, R. Roxy)

NO TIME TO DIE ★★★1/2 James Bond returns from retirement to tackle a villain (Rami Malek) who targets people's DNA in Daniel Craig's swan song as the super-spy. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. (163 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe, Welden)

RON'S GONE WRONG ★★★1/2 In this animated family comedy, a middle schooler gets a robot friend (voice of Zach Galifianakis) whose malfunctions complicate his life. Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine directed. (106 min, PG. Bijou, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star)

SPENCER ★★★★ Pablo Larraín (Jackie) does his arty-biopic magic on Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart), depicting her decision to leave Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) over a family holiday. (111 min, R. Roxy, Savoy; reviewed 11/10)

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE ★★1/2 Tom Hardy returns as the Marvel super-antihero in a new adventure. Andy Serkis directed. (90 min, PG-13. Majestic)

older films and special screenings

THE CONJURING (Sunset)

ELF (Sunset)

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION (Sunset)

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET (Sunset)

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (Sunset)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (Sunset)

STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2021: CASTLE IN THE SKY 35TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Sun only)

open theaters

