 Showtimes: November 24-30 | Now Playing | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 24, 2021 On Screen » Now Playing

Showtimes: November 24-30 

By
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Now Playing »

More By This Author

About The Author

Margot Harrison

Margot Harrison
Bio:
 Margot Harrison is the Associate Editor at Seven Days; she coordinates literary and film coverage. In 2005, she won the John D. Donoghue award for arts criticism from the Vermont Press Association.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Trending in the Alternative Press

+ add your event

Latest in Now Playing

  • Now Playing in Theaters: November 17-23

  • Now Playing in Theaters: November 17-23

    In addition to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, here's what is playing in Northern and Central Vermont movie theaters this week. Listings include new movies, vintage films and a directory of open theaters.
    • By Margot Harrison
    • Nov 17, 2021
  • Showtimes: November 10-17

  • Showtimes: November 10-17

    In addition to Clifford the Big Red Dog, here's what is playing in Northern and Central Vermont movie theaters this week. Listings include new movies, vintage films and a directory of open theaters.
    • By Margot Harrison
    • Nov 10, 2021
  • Now Playing in Theaters: November 3-9

  • Now Playing in Theaters: November 3-9

    In addition to The French Dispatch, here's what is playing in Northern and Central Vermont movie theaters this week. Listings include new movies, vintage films and a directory of open theaters.
    • By Margot Harrison
    • Nov 3, 2021
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation