Sianay Chase Clifford Drops Out of U.S. House Race 





State Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale (D-Chittenden) "There are many paths to public office, and Sianay's experience and skills are important proof of that," Gray wrote. "Throughout this primary, she has demonstrated a true commitment to progressive values, a thorough command of the issues, and an unmistakable clarity of purpose."Chase Clifford isn't the first candidate to bow out. State Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale (D-Chittenden) left the race in May and endorsed Balint.

“I kept feeling like, you know what? I can just work harder to raise more money, and it got to a point where I'm like, I cannot work any harder,” Chase Clifford told Digger.Chase Clifford's name will remain on the ballot, and some Vermonters have already voted. She has not endorsed any of her former rivals, telling Digger she doesn't "have a strong enough relationship with any of the candidates to feel comfortable doing that."Both Balint and Gray released statements thanking Chase Clifford for running and wishing her well."We have been lucky to have her voice in this race," Balint wrote. "I know she is going to make an enormous difference in our state, whatever she chooses to do next."