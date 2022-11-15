Ski Cubs Teaches Cross-Country Skiing 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Skiing isn't always about hurtling down a hill. Nordic or cross-country skiing across flat or rolling terrain is a great workout and a fun way to spend a few hours outdoors. Each winter, the Catamount Trail Association offers a six-week learn-to-ski program called Ski Cubs for youth in the greater Burlington area. Ski Cubs provides access to trails, equipment and instruction free of charge; it's open to students with no prior skiing experience who might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn.

Participants will be taught a series of skills by knowledgeable, friendly and supportive volunteer instructors, program manager Courtney Dickerson said. Transportation is provided to and from Burlington and Winooski to the trails at Catamount Outdoor Family Center.

Learn more about Ski Cubs at catamounttrail.org/youth-programs/ski-cubs and email Dickerson for more information at outreach@catamounttrail.org. December 1 is the deadline to sign up.