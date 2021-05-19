Skinny Pancake to Expand to Albany, N.Y. 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Skinny Pancake

Site of the Skinny Pancake in Albany, N.Y.

Vermont-based crêperie the Skinny Pancake will open a branch in Albany, N.Y., late this summer, according to co-owner Benjy Adler.

The restaurant will occupy 3,200 square feet in the former Kenmore Hotel and have a large outdoor dining area. The menu will resemble that of its Vermont counterparts: burgers, crêpes, salads and beverages, including coffee and cocktails.

"I think it represents the best of everything we've learned so far," Adler said. "The layout's great."

Customers will be able to order at the counter or from tables using their phones, an option that is also available at the local Skinny Pancakes. "To me, this is the cutting edge of fast-casual," Adler said.

The Albany restaurant will be the 10th Skinny Pancake location. The business has been looking for a site in New York's Capital Region for several years, Adler said.

"Our intention in Albany is to approach it the way we approach the Vermont food system," he said. "It's a holistic situation."

The Skinny Pancake operated a restaurant in Hanover, N.H., that closed last spring after five years in business. It will continue its out-of-state expansion incrementally, according to Adler.