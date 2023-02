Slideshow: Winter Is a Drag Ball 2023 — 'Back to the '90s' 

A

fter a three-year hiatus from its normal post-V-Day time slot and in-person format, Winter is a Drag Ball is back — "Back to the '90s", that is. More than 800 revelers showed up in costume last Saturday night to shake off some cabin fever at the House of LeMay's 28th annual party to benefit Vermont CARES. Photographer Daria Bishop snapped as many Teletubbies, B-bois andcharacters as she could before the whole party got shut down at 10:30 p.m. due to some plumbing issues at Higher Ground. As a result, there was no midnight runway parade and no crowning of best group, duo, king or queen this year.For more about the history of Drag Ball in Vermont, read the 2015 story and watch a slideshow depicting the first 20 years of this legendary Vermont party.