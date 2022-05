Slideshow: Winter Was a Drag Ball 2022 — "The Good, The Bad and the Fabulous" 

Drag Ball in May? And a 90-degree May at that?! Postponed from a COVID-challenged February, the 27th annual Winter is a Drag Ball inspired angels, devils, sea monsters and plenty of cow-boiz in chaps.Photographer James Buck was there to capture the heels and hilarity. For more about the history of Drag Ball in Vermont, read the 2015 story and watch a slideshow depicting 20 years of this legendary Vermont party.