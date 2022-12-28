Soundbites: The Best Vermont Music of 2022 

click to enlarge Images Courtesy Of The Artists; File: Luke Awtry

Well, we did it, homies. 2022 is all but in the rearview mirror. And what a weird-ass year it was, eh? We found out that Ticketmaster is an evil empire, Donald Trump said he wanted to get rid of the Constitution, Argentina won a controversial World Cup and everybody thinks Elon Musk is a prick.

Actually, wait, what year is it?

Well, maybe society at large is replaying some greatest hits, but the music scene in Vermont this year has been all about upward trajectories. As we moved further away from those dreaded quarantine days, live music made a big comeback. That's not to say touring hasn't become much more fraught post-pandemic. Everyone from DIY punk bands to Weezer has had to cancel dates due to the ever-growing financial perils of hitting the road.

On the release front, 2022 saw an embarrassment of riches from Vermont musicians. I could have easily picked a top 25, including big albums from breakout folk artist Noah Kahan and Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell's Bonny Light Horseman band. And that's not to mention post-rock titans the Armed, for which Rough Francis' Urian Hackney holds down the drum stool. Yeah, yeah, I know, they're a Detroit band. I'm just saying: Vermont musicians were busy this year.

So without further ado, let's get to it. These are my picks for the 10 best albums and singles made by Vermont artists. Don't agree? There's no need to email me to tell me my picks suck, because, well, that would be mean. Instead, maybe just send me your top 10. Yeah. Bam.

Best Albums of 2022

1. The Dead Shakers, Some Shapes Reappear. The gloriously trippy record from Burlington's most psychedelic band isn't just weird vibes and cool sounds. Under all the gossamer-like production, the Shakers' mastermind, Kevin Bloom, writes clever indie rock songs that are suffused with both a whimsical sense of joyful chaos and darker, more archetypal themes. Key track: "My Death."

2. Fattie B., Gumbo. The elder statesman of Vermont hip-hop makes one hell of a comeback after a near-death experience. Featuring some of the best names in the scene, from Craig Mitchell and Dwight + Nicole to Rivan C. and Mister Burns, Fattie's triumphant record is equal parts dance jam and Burlington music history lesson. Key track: "Ooh Ooh."

3. Thus Love, Memorial. Brattleboro's killer music scene strikes again! When indie rock band Thus Love signed with Captured Tracks earlier in the year, some eyebrows raised. Once Memorial hit, however, it became clear the young band is one of the most exciting to come out of the Green Mountains in years. Key track: "Inamorato."

4. Greg Freeman, I Looked Out. My pick for sleeper album of the year, Freeman's wild, half experimental, half alt-country record gets better with every listen. Freeman plays in Burlington indie rock outfit Lily Seabird, but left to his own devices, he pushes his music into weird, bold territory. Key track: "Colorado."

5. Father Figuer, F F. One of the most interesting indie rock bands to come out of Burlington in years, Father Figuer are (of course) flying the coop in 2023. But this year they left us with the shoegazing arctic chill of the F F EP. Key track: "Muzzle."

6. Boomslang, Boomslang III. When one half of Boomslang, producer Johnny Morris, aka JL, died in September after a battle with cancer, his music partner Dustin Byerly, aka MC Sed One, compiled what they had been working on into the sensational Boomslang III. It's a stunning, high-octane send-off to one of the best hip-hop duos in Vermont over the past 15 years — though Byerly says he still has enough material from the final sessions with Morris to release a coda in 2023. Key track: "Settle Down."

7. Eric George, Mirrors in My Room. Burlington's closest thing to Woody Guthrie, George has held down the folk throne in town for a few years now. Mirrors in My Room is a partial departure from his more familiar work, as the ever-productive songwriter accesses his inner British folk rocker to great effect. Key track: "What You Fake (Will Fade)."

8. Andriana Chobot, Return to Sincere. On her sophomore LP, Chobot channels her almost operatic abilities as a vocalist through a lens of jazz and breezy pop. The record is the work of a maturing songwriter who is able to expertly weave moments of light and darkness into her compositions. Key track: "Galaxy Eyes."

9. Willverine, Who Can Wave Me to the Way Out. The project of Colchester-based Will Andrews, Willverine continues to morph into increasingly interesting sonic shapes. On an album that is by and large a duet with singer-songwriter Sam DuPont (Blackmer), the producer delivers an emotionally weighty yet highly danceable record. Key track: "Amy Winehouse."

10. The Mountain Says No, Unemployer. The Enosburgh indie rock band has been at it for a while now, rising from the ashes of much-loved early 2000s band Farm. With Unemployer, the group continues its streak of sonically adventurous records chock-full of killer riffs, big drums and obtuse lyrics. Key track: "You Know You Should."

Best Singles of 2022

1. Francesca Blanchard, "je sais plus quoi te dire"

2. James Kochalka Superstar & Rough Francis, "The Mummy's on the Loose"

3. Jarv, "Blue"

4. Henry Jamison, "Make It Out (featuring Maisie Peters)"

5. Dwight + Nicole, "Angel"

6. Ali McGuirk, "X Boyfriends"

7. Isabel Pless, "Keeping Score"

8. Mikahely, "Children's Rights"

9. Jesse Taylor Band, "Unavailable"

10. A2VT, "Clear the Way"

Sound Off

Sad news to end 2022 on, but after two years and 129 installments, Vermont Public's "Safe & Sound: A Celebration of Vermont Music" will air its final episode on Saturday, December 31. Hosted by Mary Engisch and coproduced with her husband, Peter Engisch, the hourlong radio show leaves quite a hole to fill.

"Safe & Sound" first aired on May 23, 2020, after the pandemic shut down live music, along with just about everything (other than Florida and Van Morrison and Eric Clapton's tour busses). The pandemic also caused the cancellation of the live music broadcast "Live From Here With Chris Thile," which Vermont Public aired on Saturday evenings.

When the station approached Mary about hosting a weekly, Vermont-centric music program, her initial reaction was "Hell, no!" Though she has been a DJ at commercial radio stations over the years and is comfortable behind the mic, Mary "just didn't think we could fill the time for one show, let alone a weekly broadcast," she wrote by email.

But she soon discovered how vast the Vermont music scene really is.

"I was learning about these musicians right along with our audience," she revealed. "I trusted the knowledge of the people who have been in the Vermont music scene for decades ... and I was befriending every Vermont musician I could find on Instagram."

Why is "Safe & Sound" ending? Well, it was supposed to, actually. With venues open once more and live music back, the need for the program has (thankfully) disappeared. Mary and Peter are each taking on bigger responsibilities at Vermont Public, as well.

Both have been changed by the experience, though, and will continue shouting out local music whenever they can.

"We also want to take a step back, a breather of sorts,"Peter wrote by email, adding that the return of live broadcasts at Vermont Public could eventually herald the return of "Safe & Sound" as a segment of another show, such as "Live From the Fort." "We want to figure out the best next step to support Vermont music."

"Vermont music comes from such a rich and deep well," Mary wrote. "And Vermont musicians seem to be endlessly inspired to create it. Local music is one of the state's most vital natural resources. It's been the privilege of my radio career to help showcase it for the last couple of years."