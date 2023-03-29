Spare Change: Taking It to the Banks in the Money & Retirement Issue 

click to enlarge Jeff Drew | Rev. Diane Sullivan

Most Seven Days theme issues have some nominal time hook. The Wellness Issue runs in January, when folks are sobering up from the holidays and heading back to the gym. Love & Marriage pops up ahead of Valentine's Day. Summer Preview hits stands before Memorial Day weekend.

Money & Retirement is generally tied to tax season — Tax Day is April 18, BTW. But this year's issue is extra timely, given the turmoil following the Silicon Valley Bank failure earlier this month. We'll leave it to regulators to sort out that mess. Fortunately, Vermont banks report that customer deposits are safe. It really does pay to stay local, eh?

That doesn't mean local banks are exempt from criticism. Bill McKibben's climate action group for activists over 60, Third Act, recently protested the Burlington branch of Chase bank for its investments in fossil fuels. No judgment, but we're guessing not many of those protesters are part of the growing number of retirees traveling the country in RVs.

Of course, retiring at all is a luxury, and fewer and fewer Vermonters have the means to save enough to do it. That's why the state is working to create retirement accounts for those without workplace plans. Such a program might make it easier for small business owners to retire, which is one of many considerations in succession plans.

Some retirees have taken to living with much younger housemates in intergenerational cohousing, which sounds like the setup for a great sitcom. Perhaps Tony Award-nominated pianist Dan Alan Levine could compose the theme song — that is, when he's not performing at retirement homes around New England.

Vermont college athletes can now earn money from their name, image and likeness after decades of being prevented from doing so by NCAA rules. Here's hoping they took high school financial literacy classes, which may soon become a mandatory part of the curriculum in Vermont.

Finally, restaurants are grappling with changing attitudes toward tipping, which many in the industry view as an outdated and inequitable model of paying workers. It's unclear how new compensation models might affect the cost of delivering a classic burger. But as long as it tastes good, we won't complain.