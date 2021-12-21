St. Albans Culinary Instructor Wins Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Food Network

After all the hours of whisking, whipping, frosting and decorating cakes, tarts and other confections, the celebration was remarkably brief. On camera, Monette said, “I’ve never won anything in my life” — and the show was over.



Off camera, there wasn't much more to it, Monette said. The contestants said goodbye to each other and chatted briefly with the judges. "I went upstairs and signed some papers. They drove me back to the hotel. That was it. I was on a plane back to Vermont," Monette said with a laugh. "It was just like, 'Here's your hat.'"

Monette watched the final episode Monday night with family and friends at the St. Albans Hard'ack Recreation Area lodge. He said he has nothing major planned for his prize money other than sharing some with family. "I just want to give back to my parents, everybody else who helped me get here," he said.



"I've been sitting on this secret for a while," Monette said, noting that he was only allowed to tell his wife. At the technical center, his students have been constantly begging him to divulge the result. "Like, 'Wink at me if you won,'" he said with a chuckle. "I'm sure they'll be very excited."









The chef attributes his success on "Holiday Baking Championship" to his ability to stay calm and focused while under pressure. A graduate of the now-closed New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Monette had previously competed in several culinary competitions but never on television or focused on baking, he said.

The chef attributes his success on "Holiday Baking Championship" to his ability to stay calm and focused while under pressure. A graduate of the now-closed New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Monette had previously competed in several culinary competitions but never on television or focused on baking, he said.

"Being able to think on your feet and be creative … it's just something that I feel I'm pretty good at," Monette said. "To me, that's very enjoyable. I had fun doing it."



He also gave credit to his secret weapon: vanilla beans. At the start of each baking challenge, contestants would literally run to the ingredients pantry. "It wasn't for theatricality," Monette said. "It was solely based upon the necessity of getting ingredients."



Monette would head straight for the vanilla every time, he said. No matter what flavors he was working with, "Everything I made had copious amounts of vanilla beans in it," he said . "It was always something that I knew I had to have because it's a magnifier of flavor. It's like the salt of the pastry kitchen."





Related Home on the Range: Adam Monette's Challah Rolls Home on the Range: Adam Monette's Challah Rolls By Melissa Pasanen Home on the Range

click to enlarge Courtesy of Northwest Career & Technical Center

Culinary arts students cheer on their instructor



Monette added that he and his students might watch the finale together this week, "If we have time and the orders are complete."

Monette has not watched the show with his students, he said, though many have been following along at home and have come to class with questions about the recipes they've seen on the show. He said he has received many emails of support from former students and parents of current students.

The chef-instructor hopes that students will see, "If I can do it, they can do it ... It's just a question of taking the opportunity."

Monette added that he and his students might watch the finale together this week, "If we have time and the orders are complete."

Chef Monette will teach some baking classes for the general public through Vermont Adult Career & Technical Education Association at Northwest Career & Technical Center in St. Albans in 2022. He also plans to do some demonstrations at Smuggler's Notch.