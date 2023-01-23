State Audit Finds Burlington's Waterfront District Finances 'Rife With Errors' 

“The City regrets these errors and will take prompt action to resolve them completely,” he wrote in a statement.

“This was one of the most difficult audits my office has ever conducted,” Hoffer said in a press release. “Managing the complexities of this TIF district proved challenging even for the largest municipality in Vermont.”Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, whose administration has tackled waterfront improvement projects, acknowledged “major errors” in the administration of the district.TIF districts are allowed to retain a portion of the increased property taxes that would otherwise be paid to the state education fund. Hoffer calculated that the city shortchanged that fund by $197,510.Weinberger disputed the characterization that city errors were responsible, but said officials would get to the bottom of the problem.“The City is committed to continuing the already ongoing process with the State Tax Department intended to ensure that payments to the Fund are accurate and complete,” he said.Weinberger, who worked to get the city's finances in order after taking office a decade ago, said it was “unsurprising” that the city experienced financial errors during the period of the audit. “We had fundamental issues in our financial systems at that time, which in 2012, resulted in a downgrade to the edge of junk bond status and financial disaster,” he noted.Since then, the city's bond status has been upgraded repeatedly and its “strong financial footing” means Burlington will be able to address the issues raised in the audit without reducing services or raising taxes, the mayor said.In addition to underpaying the education fund, the audit found the city had improperly used the district to pay for $173,056 to rehabilitate the waterfront bike path.The city’s management of TIF projects suffered from poor accounting, weak record keeping, bad communication and confusion over funding sources, the audit found. The city has since hired consultants to assist in its management of the projects.The district was “rife with errors,” with 49 separate mistakes ranging from $457 to $250,000.The report also found that the city used $178,098 in tax increment funds without the approval of the City Council, including $30,000 from a separate TIF district downtown. A city official told Hoffer the funds would be repaid.