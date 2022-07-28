State Auditor: Vermont's Soaring Spending on Homelessness Lacks Vision 

Gordon Sawyer has been bouncing around the different motels since the pandemic began, and he’s getting desperate. He’s been staying at the Motel 6 in Colchester for a few weeks, and sees no end in sight.



“I absolutely feel stuck,” Sawyer said. “I feel like I’m never going to get into a place.”



The state is paying $4,030 per month for him to stay at the motel, he said. For that kind of money, he feels like he could get into an apartment or even a rent-to-own arrangement, he said.



“Instead, I don’t even have a refrigerator or a microwave in my room,” he said.

Meantime, the construction of new affordable housing units in the state is clearly a positive development, Hoffer said, but to what extent they are reducing homelessness is unclear.

DCF Commissioner Sean Brown said he disagreed with Hoffer’s characterization of the state’s homelessness strategy lacking vision or measurable goals. The program was initiated to keep people safe in a pandemic, and it’s done that; Brown knew of no homeless people dying from COVID-19.



In addition, the 1,800 people who transitioned out of homelessness is another measure of success, he said.



The demand for the motel program remains high because of multiple social and economic factors related to the pandemic, such as people viewing Vermont as a safe haven and relocating here.



“The pandemic had unprecedented impacts on Vermont in terms of housing that I don’t think anyone could have anticipated,” Brown said.



He cited some housing trends: People are remaining in rental housing because they can't afford to buy a home; new residents are renting instead of buying; people are unable to afford rent increases after properties are sold; and inflation is driving costs higher. These factors contribute to a surge in newly homeless, he said.



His department doesn't view its mission as ending homelessness, but of limiting it as much as possible.



" We want it to be rare when it occurs, brief when it does occur, and non-recurring for that household,” Brown said.



As for people who feel stuck in motels, Brown said he understands and agrees that such rooms are suitable merely as safe havens during the pandemic.



"It's not a long-term housing strategy, nor is it permanent housing," he said. "We certainly recognize that and sympathize with that individual."



The report was produced by deputy state auditor Tim Ashe and researcher analyst Fran Hodgins. Read the full report here:

Disclosure: Tim Ashe is the domestic partner of Seven Days publisher and coeditor Paula Routly.

