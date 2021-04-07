Notice of Hearing: Peter A. Morel 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re: M.M.
Notice of Hearing
TO: Peter A. Morel father of M.M., you are hereby notified that a hearing to consider the termination of all your parental rights to M.M. will be held on May 7, 2021., at 8:30 am; at the Superior Court of Vermont, Family Division, Chittenden County, Costello Courthouse, 32 Cherry St. Burlington, Vermont. You are notified to appear in this case. Failure to appear may result in the termination of your parental rights to M.M.
Thomas J. Devine
Superior Court Judge
March 31, 2021
Date
find, follow, fan us: