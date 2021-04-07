 Notice of Hearing: Peter A. Morel | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 07, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Hearing: Peter A. Morel 

State of Vermont Chittenden County Vermont Superior Court Family Division Docket No. 379-9-18 Cnjv


In re: M.M.

Notice of Hearing

TO: Peter A. Morel father of M.M., you are hereby notified that a hearing to consider the termination of all your parental rights to M.M. will be held on May 7, 2021., at 8:30 am; at the Superior Court of Vermont, Family Division, Chittenden County, Costello Courthouse, 32 Cherry St. Burlington, Vermont. You are notified to appear in this case. Failure to appear may result in the termination of your parental rights to M.M.

Thomas J. Devine
Superior Court Judge

March 31, 2021
Date

