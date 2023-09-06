State of Vermont Department of Mental Health Notification Of Period Of Public Comment 

Published September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 8907 and the Administrative Rules on Agency Designation, the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) hereby notify the public of the Application for Redesignation of Northeastern Family Institute (NFI).
A 14-day period of public comment is provided for DMH to gather information about Northeastern Family Institute (NFI) as part of the process to decide whether or not the State of Vermont will renew the agency's designation to deliver mental health services to children, adolescents and families in Vermont. Comments from consumers, parents, family members and other concerned citizens about your experiences with services provided by NFI are welcomed. Public comments will be accepted for the two-week period from Friday, September 01, 2023, until the close of business on Friday, September 15, 2023. In particular, DMH is interested in knowing:
1. What are the strengths and challenges of the agency?
2. Does the agency work well with other agencies in the community?
3. Do people get the mental health services that they need?
4. Do people get mental health services when they need them?
5. Do you have any recommendations for improvements?
Please send written comments or contact us by phone no later than Friday, September 15, 2023.
Mail: Department of Mental Health
280 State Drive, NOB 2 North
Waterbury, Vermont 05671-2010
Attn: Puja Senning
Phone: 802-585-4540
Fax: 802-241-0100
E-mail: [email protected]
