Notice to Creditors: Dolores C. DeForge 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re the Estate of Dolores C. DeForge Late of Ferrisburgh, Vermont
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the estate of Dolores C. DeForge late of Ferrisburgh, Vermont:
I have been appointed a personal representative of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy filed with the register of the Probate Court. The claim will be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month deadline.
Dated November 15, 2021
Signed /s/Barb DeWitt
Print name: Barb DeWitt, Executor
Address: c/o Little & Cicchetti, P.C., P.O. Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907
Telephone: 802-862-6511
Name of Publication: Seven Days
First Publication Date: 11/24/2021
Address of Probate Court: Addison Superior Court, Probate Division, 7 Mahady Ct #1, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
find, follow, fan us: