 Notice to Creditors: Dolores C. DeForge | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Dolores C. DeForge 

STATE OF VERMONT PROBATE COURT DISTRICT OF ADDISON ss. DOCKET NO. 21-PR-05863


In re the Estate of Dolores C. DeForge Late of Ferrisburgh, Vermont

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the estate of Dolores C. DeForge late of Ferrisburgh, Vermont:

I have been appointed a personal representative of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy filed with the register of the Probate Court. The claim will be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month deadline.

Dated November 15, 2021

Signed /s/Barb DeWitt

Print name: Barb DeWitt, Executor

Address: c/o Little & Cicchetti, P.C., P.O. Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907

Telephone: 802-862-6511

Name of Publication: Seven Days

First Publication Date: 11/24/2021

Address of Probate Court: Addison Superior Court, Probate Division, 7 Mahady Ct #1, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation