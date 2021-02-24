 Notice to Creditors: Edward G. Matthews | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Edward G. Matthews 

State of Vermont Probate Court District of Chittenden Docket No. 20-PR-00163

In re the Estate of Edward G. Matthews, late of Shelburne, Vermont

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the estate of Edward G. Matthews late of Shelburne, Vermont.

I have been appointed personal representatives of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of publication of this Notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy filed with the Register of the Probate Court. The claim will be forever barred if it is not presented as described above with the four (4) month deadline.

Dated February 10, 2021

/s/ Lisa A. Smith
Lisa A. Smith
Address: c/o Little & Cicchetti, P.C.
PO Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907
Telephone: 802-862-6511

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Address of Probate Court: Chittenden District Court
PO Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511

