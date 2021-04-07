Notice to Creditors: Estate of Annette L. Lazarus 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re the ESTATE of Annette L. Lazarus late of Shelburne, Vermont.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Annette L. Lazarus late of Shelburne, Vermont.
I have been appointed personal representatives of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy filed with the Register of the Probate Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.
Dated: March 25, 2021
Signed: /s/ Lee Gadbois-Loisel and David Coen
Print name: Lee Gadbois-Loisel and David Coen
Little & Cicchetti, P.C.
P.O. Box 907,
Burlington, VT 05402-0907
802-862-6511
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: April 7, 2021, April 14, 2021
Address of Probate Court: Chittenden District Court,
P.O. Box 511,
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
