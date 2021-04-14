 Notice to Creditors: Annette L. Lazarus | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 14, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Annette L. Lazarus 

State of Vermont Probate Court District of Chittenden SS. Docket No.: 21-PR-01104


In re the ESTATE of Annette L. Lazarus late of Shelburne, Vermont.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Annette L. Lazarus late of Shelburne, Vermont.

I have been appointed personal representatives of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy filed with the Register of the Probate Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.

Dated: March 25, 2021

Signed: /s/ Lee Gadbois-Loisel and David Coen

Print name: Lee Gadbois-Loisel and David Coen

Little & Cicchetti, P.C.

P.O. Box 907,

Burlington, VT 05402-0907

802-862-6511

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: April 7, 2021, April 14, 2021

Address of Probate Court: Chittenden District Court,

P.O. Box 511,

Burlington, VT 05402-0511

