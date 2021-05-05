Notice to Creditors: Estate of Anne Adams 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Anne Adams
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the estate of Anne Adams, late of Milton, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month period.
Dated: April 30, 2021
Signed: /s/ Abigail Adams
Print name: Abigail Adams
372 Bean Road
Colchester, Vermont 05446
802-233-6532
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 5/5/21
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 175 Main Street - PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511
find, follow, fan us: