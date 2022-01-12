 STATE OF VERMONT PROBATE COURT DISTRICT OF CHITTENDEN SS. DOCKET NO. 21-PR-05084 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

STATE OF VERMONT PROBATE COURT DISTRICT OF CHITTENDEN SS. DOCKET NO. 21-PR-05084 

In re the Estate of James M. Kalbfleisch, Sr.Late of Shelburne, Vermont

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the estate of James M. Kalbfleisch, Sr. late of Shelburne, Vermont:

I have been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of publication of this Notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy filed with the Register of the Probate Court. The claim will be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month deadline.

Dated December 10, 2021

Signed /s/ Thomas A Little

Print name: Thomas A. Little

Address: c/o Little & Cicchetti, P.C.

P.O. Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907

Telephone: 802-862-6511

Name of Publication: Seven Days

First Publication Date: 1/12/22

Second Publication Date: 1/19/22

Address of Probate Court: Chittenden District Court, PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511

