January 27, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Benjamin Rocheleau 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CHITTENDEN UNIT PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 21-PR-00081

In RE: Estate of Benjamin Rocheleau

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Benjamin Rocheleau, Essex, Vermont.

I have been appointed executor of this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: January 25, 2021

/s/ Kenneth Rocheleau
Signature of Fiduciary

Executor: Kenneth Rocheleau
c/o Bergeron, Paradis & Fitzpatrick
Corey F. Wood, Esq.
PO Box 174
Essex Jct, VT 05453-0174
802-879-6304
cwood@bpflegal.com

Name of publication Seven Days
Publication Date: 1/27/21

Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court,
Chittenden Unit, Probate Division
175 Main Street
Burlington, VT 05401

