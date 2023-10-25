State Of Vermont Superior Court Civil Division Washington Unit Docket NO. 41-1-20 Wncv 

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Estate Of Gordon Stone and Estate Of Jennifer Harwood Stone
Plaintiffs,
v.
John C. Kirby; State Of Vermont Office Of Child Support; And Any Occupant(S) Residing At 43 Randall St., Waterbury, Vt
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
By virtue, and in execution of a Power of Sale as granted by the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure and Order for Public Sale dated May 8, 2023, the undersigned, holder of a lien to secure payment of unpaid Principal and interest due on the Court's Judgment Order dated May 8, 2023 entered in the case entitled "Gordon Stone and Jennifer Harwood Stone v. John C. Kirby, Docket No. 163-3-19 Wncv, of record in Book 448 at Page 27 of the Town of Waterbury Land Records ("Judgment Lien"), for failure of Defendants to satisfy and for the purpose of foreclosing the same, will cause all of the premises described below to be sold by Public Auction to the highest bidder at 3:00PM on November 10, 2023 at the property located at 43 Randall Street, Waterbury, Vermont. (This sale was previously scheduled for September 28, 2023 and postponed).
To wit:
Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John C. Kirby by Warranty Deed of the State of Vermont dated September 1, 2016 and recorded in Book 387, Page 76 of the Town of Waterbury Land Records, consisting of a main residence and a carriage house set on 0.27 acre, more or less, located at 43 Randall Street in Waterbury, Vermont; the carriage house is also known as 45 Randall Street.
Terms of Sale: Successful bidders will sign a no contingency Purchase and Sale Contract and shall pay a deposit in the amount of $10,000.00 or 25% of the highest bid, whichever is less, in cash or certified funds at the time of sale with the balance due at closing, which shall be held within ten (10) days of confirmation of the sale. Proof of financing for the balance of the purchase price must be provided at the time of sale; such sale being as-is, where-is, with buyer taking all risks and defects associated with or connected to the property. If necessary, this sale may be postponed for up to 30 days for good cause.
The Defendants are entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the Final Judgment Order, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire at Stackpole & French Law Offices, P.O. Box 819, Stowe, VT 05672, (802) 253-7339.
Estate of Gordon Stone and Estate of Jennifer Harwood Stone
By: Anna A. Black, Esq.
Stackpole & French Law Offices
P.O. Box 819, Stowe, VT 05672
Dated: October 5, 2023
