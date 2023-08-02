State Of Vermont Superior Court District Of Grand Isle Probate Court 

Published August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 2, 2023 at 10:05 a.m.
Docket no. 23-PR-01816
IN RE: Estate of David E. Curtis, Sr. Late of Alburgh, Vermont
Notice to Creditors
To the Creditors of David E. Curtis Sr, late of Alburgh, Vermont
We have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice.
The claim must be presented to either co-executor at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Grand Isle Probate Unit of the Vermont Superior Court, PO Box 7, North Hero, Vermont 05474. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
/s/David E. Curtis, Jr. 300 Knapp Hill Road, Castle Creek, NY 13744
/s/Kristen Curtis 616 Center Street, Collingswood, NJ 08108
NAME OF PUBLICATION: Seven Days
Publication Date: August 2, 2023
Name of Probate Court: Grand Isle Unit of the Probate Division, Vermont Superior Court
Address of Probate Court: P.O. Box 7, North Hero, Vt 05474
