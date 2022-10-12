State of Vermont Superior Court Docket No. 22-Env-00084 Environmental Unit 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re: Act 250 Permit 4C0288-19 Jurisdictional Opinion
NOTICE OF CROSS-APPEAL
NOW COMES Interested Party R.L. Vallee, Inc. ( an abutter to the project and recognized interested person and party under 10 V.S.A 6085(C)(1)(E) and 10 V.S.A. 8502(7)) by and through its counsel and pursuant to Rule 5(b)(2) of the Vermont Rules for Environmental Court Proceedings hereby files this Notice of Cross-Appeal. Vallee cross-appeals as concerns the August 10, 2022 Jurisdictional Opinion of the District 4 Environmental Commission. See Attached Jurisdictional Opinion.
The property subject to this appeal is located at 218 Lower Mountain View Drive in Colchester, Vermont.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: In order to participate in this appeal, you must enter an appearance in the Vermont Environmental Court within twenty-one (21) days of receiving this Notice of Appeal. Notices of Appearance should be mailed to Jennifer Teske, Court Office Manager, Vermont Superior Court—Environmental Division, 32 Cherry Street, Suite 303, Burlington, VT 05401.
Respectfully submitted this 4 th day of October, 2022.
MSK ATTORNEYS
By: /s/ A.J. LaRosa, Esq.
Alexander LaRosa, Esq., ERN 5814
275 College Street, PO Box 4485
Burlington, VT 05406-4485
Phone: 802-861-7000
Email: ajlarosa@mskvt.com
Attorneys for R.L. Vallee, Inc.
