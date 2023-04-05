Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re: Fife Jurisdictional Opinion
J/O 4-351
NOTICE OF APPEAL
NOW COMES Property Owner and Applicant John Fife by and through his counsel, MSK Attorneys, and pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §8504 and Rule 5 of the Vermont Rules for Environmental Procedure and hereby files this Notice of Appeal of a District 4 Environmental Commission's March 10, 2023 Jurisdictional Opinion. Said Jurisdictional Opinion held that the renovation and reconstruction of a single-family residence located at 377 Cobblestone Ct. in South Burlington constitutes a material change to a permitted development (LUP 4C1013R) and thus requires a permit amendment. The property subject to this appeal is located at 377 Cobblestone Ct. in South Burlington, Vermont. John Fife is the owner and applicant and thus has a statutory right to appeal.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: In order to participate in this appeal, you must enter an appearance in the Vermont Environmental Court within twenty-one (21) days of receiving this Notice of Appeal. Notices of Appearance should be mailed to Jennifer Teske, Court Office Manager, Vermont Superior Court—Environmental Division, 32 Cherry Street, Suite 303, Burlington, VT 05401.
Respectfully submitted this 29th day of March, 2023.
MSK ATTORNEYS
By: /s/ A.J. LaRosa, Esq.
Alexander LaRosa, Esq., ERN 5814
275 College Street, PO Box 4485
Burlington, VT 05406-4485
Phone: 802-861-7000
Email: [email protected]
Attorneys for Fife
find, follow, fan us: