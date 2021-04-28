State Of Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division Docket No. 21-Env-00034 

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation & the Lake Champlain Transportation Company
Lake Encroachment Individual Permit 3027-LEP
NOTICE OF APPEAL
NOW COMES Appellants Vermont Natural Resources Council and Lake Champlain Committee, by and through its attorneys Jon Groveman, Esq. and David Grayck, Esq., and hereby appeals to the Vermont Superior Court—Environmental Division the issuance of Lake Encroachment Individual Permit 3027-LEP, 29 V.S.A. § 401 et seq., to the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation & Lake Champlain Transportation Company on March 25, 2021 (the "Permit"), of which a copy is incorporated as Attachment 1.
The Appellants claim party status and status to appeal as an aggrieved person under 10 V.S.A. §§ 8503(a)(2) and 8504 as parties whose interests could be adversely affected by this matter. Appellant submitted written comments during the comment period for the permit in question, which is incorporated as Attachment 2. The Agency of Natural Resources purported to summarize those comments in the Lake Encroachment Individual Permit Application – Response to Comments, which is incorporated as Attachment 3. Appellant reserves the right to argue that such summary was not complete.
The address, location, and description of the property, project, or facility with which the appeal is concerned, and the name of the applicant, is set forth in Attachments 1 and 3.
Pursuant to 10 V.S.A. § 8504(f), the filing of an appeal shall automatically stay the act or decision in the following situations: (A) acts or decisions involving stream alteration permits or shoreline encroachment permits issued by the Secretary of Natural Resources.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: In order to participate in this appeal, you must enter an appearance in the Vermont Superior Court— Environmental Division within twenty (20) days of receiving this Notice of Appeal. Notices of Appearance should be mailed to:
Jennifer Teske, Court Office Manager, Vermont Superior Court—Environmental Division, 32 Cherry Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 303, Burlington, VT 05401.
Dated: April 23, 2021
Montpelier, Vermont
By: Jon Groveman, Esq.
find, follow, fan us: