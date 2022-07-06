 Notice of Appeal: Appellants O'Brien Farm Road, LLC and Green Mountain Development Group, Inc. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 06, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Appeal: Appellants O'Brien Farm Road, LLC and Green Mountain Development Group, Inc. 

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

State Of Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division Docket No. 22-Env-00061


IN RE: SUBMISSION ID HPF-B96Q-Y8QMH; O'BRIEN FARM ROAD, LLC, GREEN MOUNTAIN DEVELOPMENT GROUP, INC.

NOTICE OF APPEAL

Appellants O'Brien Farm Road, LLC and Green Mountain Development Group, inc. ("O'Brien"), by their attorneys, Gravel & Shea PC, hereby appeals to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division from the District Environmental Commission #4 Memorandum Opinion and Order, dated June 2, 2022 ("Memorandum Opinion and Order"), a copy of which is attached. O'Brien is the applicant for the land use permit and is a party by right pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §§ 8502(5)(A) and 8504(a).

The Memorandum Opinion and Order concerns a fee waiver/reduction for 255 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, Vermont.

Dated: Burlington, Vermont

June 27, 2022

/s/ Matthew B. Byrne

Matthew B. Byrne, Esq.

Robert H. Rushford, Esq.

Gravel & Shea PC

76 St. Paul Street, 7th Floor, P.O Box 369

Burlington, VT 05402-0369

(802) 658-0220

mbyrne@gravelshea.com

rrushford@gravelshea.com

For Appellants

Pursuant to Rule 5 of the Vermont Rules for Environmental Court Proceedings ("VRECP"), all interested persons are hereby notified that they must enter an appearance in writing with the court within 21 days of receiving this notice of appeal, or in such other time as may be provided in subdivision (c) of VRECP 5, if they wish to participate in this appeal.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation