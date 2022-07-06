If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
IN RE: SUBMISSION ID HPF-B96Q-Y8QMH; O'BRIEN FARM ROAD, LLC, GREEN MOUNTAIN DEVELOPMENT GROUP, INC.
NOTICE OF APPEAL
Appellants O'Brien Farm Road, LLC and Green Mountain Development Group, inc. ("O'Brien"), by their attorneys, Gravel & Shea PC, hereby appeals to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division from the District Environmental Commission #4 Memorandum Opinion and Order, dated June 2, 2022 ("Memorandum Opinion and Order"), a copy of which is attached. O'Brien is the applicant for the land use permit and is a party by right pursuant to 10 V.S.A. §§ 8502(5)(A) and 8504(a).
The Memorandum Opinion and Order concerns a fee waiver/reduction for 255 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, Vermont.
Dated: Burlington, Vermont
June 27, 2022
/s/ Matthew B. Byrne
Matthew B. Byrne, Esq.
Robert H. Rushford, Esq.
Gravel & Shea PC
76 St. Paul Street, 7th Floor, P.O Box 369
Burlington, VT 05402-0369
(802) 658-0220
For Appellants
Pursuant to Rule 5 of the Vermont Rules for Environmental Court Proceedings ("VRECP"), all interested persons are hereby notified that they must enter an appearance in writing with the court within 21 days of receiving this notice of appeal, or in such other time as may be provided in subdivision (c) of VRECP 5, if they wish to participate in this appeal.
