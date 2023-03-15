State of Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division Docket No. 23-ENV-00017 

Published March 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In re. Allen & Nadia Dacres and Sabrina Parton,
Final Plat and Site Plan Applications // FP-23-15 SP-23-22
NOTICE OF APPEAL
NOW COME Applicants Allen and Nadia Dacres, Jasmin Saric, Sabrina Parton and Lakeshore Construction, LLC ("Applicants"), by and through their counsel, MSK Attorneys, and hereby appeals, pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4471 and 10 V.S.A. Ch. 220 to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, the Town of Colchester Development Review Board's February 13 th , 2023 decision, denying the Final Plat and Site Plan applications for a minor four-unit Planned Unit Development to construct 2 one- bedroom dwelling units above the existing two-story detached garage on a lot occupied by an existing duplex dwelling unit. A copy of the DRB's decision is attached hereto.
Applicants have a right to appeal pursuant to 10 V.S.A chapter 220 as the applicants and owners of the subject property.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: In order to participate in this appeal, you must enter an appearance in the Vermont Environmental Court within twenty-one (21) days of receiving this Notice of Appeal. Notices of Appearance should be mailed to Jennifer Teske, Court Office Manager, Vermont Superior Court—Environmental Division, 32 Cherry Street, Suite 303, Burlington, VT 05401. DATED at Burlington, Vermont this 8th day of March, 2023 Respectfully submitted,
MSK ATTORNEYS
By: /s/ Alexander LaRosa
Alexander LaRosa, ERN 5814
275 College Street, P.O. Box 4485
Burlington, VT 05406-4485
Phone: 802-861-7000 (x119)
Fax: 802-861-7007
Email: [email protected]
Attorneys for Applicants
State of Vermont Superior Court
Family Division Chittenden Unit
Docket NO. 21-JV-01066
In Re: M.C.
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO: Bradley Mahoney and any other Male who may be the biological Father of M.C., born on 7/29/2021, to Caitlin Dimas, you are hereby notified that a hearing to establish parentage and a hearing to terminate parental rights to M.C. will be held on April 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802- 651-1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in a determination of parentage and termination of your parental rights to M.C. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
/s/ Kirstin K. Schoonover 2/28/2023
Superior Court Judge Date
