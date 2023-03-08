State of Vermont Superior Court Family Division Chittenden Unit Docket NO. 21-JV-01066 in Re: M.C. 

Published March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO: Bradley Mahoney and any other Male who may be the biological Father of M.C., born on 7/29/2021, to Caitlin Dimas, you are hereby notified that a hearing to establish parentage and a hearing to terminate parental rights to M.C. will be held on April 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802- 651-1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in a determination of parentage and termination of your parental rights to M.C. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
/s/ Kirstin K. Schoonover 2/28/2023
Superior Court Judge Date
