State Of Vermont Superior Court Family Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 21-JV-1722. 

Published August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 2, 2023 at 10:05 a.m.
In Re: A.L.Notice of hearingTO: Any male who may be the biological father of A.L., born on December 8, 2021, to Katelyn Button, you are hereby notified that a hearing to terminate the parental rights of the unknown father to A.L. will be held on August 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Vermont SuperiorCourt, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401.You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802-651-1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in termination of your parental rights to A.L. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
/s/ Kirstin K. Schoonover 7/19/2023
Superior Court Judge
