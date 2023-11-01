State Of Vermont Superior Court Family Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 23-JV-4 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In Re: R.C.
Notice of hearing
TO: Brittany Weston and Kevin Cosgrove, parents of R.C., you are hereby notified that a hearing to terminate your parental rights to R.C. will be held on November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in termination of your parental rights to R.C. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
Electronically signed pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
/s/ Elizabeth Novotny 10/30/2023
Elizabeth F. Novotny Superior Court Judge
find, follow, fan us: