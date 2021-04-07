 Notice of Hearing: Ashley Bonilla | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 07, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Hearing: Ashley Bonilla 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NO. 340-8-19 Cnjv


In Re: A.B

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Ashley Bonilla, mother of A.B. you are hereby notified that the State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to A.B. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to A.B. will be held on April 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Burlington, Vermont. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802 651 1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all of your parental rights to A.B. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. A copy of this order shall be mailed to Ashley Bonilla if an address for her is known.

/S/ Thomas J. Devine
Superior Court Judge

3/25/21
Date

