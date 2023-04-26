State of Vermont Superior Court Family Division Chittenden Unit Docket NOs. 20-JV-00377/378/379 

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In Re: A.G., W.G., & I.G.
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO: Sidney Sumner, father of A.G., W.G., and I.G., you are hereby notified that the State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to A.G., W.G., and I.G. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to A.G., W.G., and I.G. will be held on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Burlington, Vermont. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802 651 1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all of your parental rights to A.G., W.G., and I.G. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
Kirstin K. Schoonover 4/20/2323
Superior Court Judge Date
