June 29, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Hearing: Shelby Simpson 

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NOs. 86/87-3-19 Cnjv


In Re: M.M. and E.M.

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Shelby Simpson, mother of M.M. and E.M., you are hereby notified that the Attorney for the Juveniles has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. will be held on July 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802-651-1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all of your parental rights to M.M. and E.M. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.

Kristin K. Schoonover

Honorable Superior Court Judge

6/17/2022

Date

