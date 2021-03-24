 Notice of Hearing: In RE: F.W. to Joshua Weeks | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 24, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Hearing: In RE: F.W. to Joshua Weeks 

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION WASHINGTON UNIT DOCKET NO. 105-5-19 Wnjv


In re: F.W.

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Joshua Weeks

The State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to F.W. You are hereby notified that a hearing to determine parentage and a hearing to terminate all of your residual parental rights to F.W. will be held on May 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Washington Family Division, at 255 N. Main St., Barre, Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing will result in the termination of any rights you may have to F.W. as his/her father. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. Other interested parties include Molly Cronin. and F.W.

To participate by phone, Mr. Weeks may call 802-479-4205.

Hon. Timothy B. Tomasi

Family Court Judge

3/12/2021

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation