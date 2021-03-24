Notice of Hearing: In RE: F.W. to Joshua Weeks 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re: F.W.
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO: Joshua Weeks
The State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to F.W. You are hereby notified that a hearing to determine parentage and a hearing to terminate all of your residual parental rights to F.W. will be held on May 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Washington Family Division, at 255 N. Main St., Barre, Vermont. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing will result in the termination of any rights you may have to F.W. as his/her father. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. Other interested parties include Molly Cronin. and F.W.
To participate by phone, Mr. Weeks may call 802-479-4205.
Hon. Timothy B. Tomasi
Family Court Judge
3/12/2021
