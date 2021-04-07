 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Robert Thomas Brooks | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 07, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Robert Thomas Brooks 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Addison Unit, Docket No.: 162-5-20 Anpr


In re ESTATE of Estate of Robert Thomas Brooks

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of Robert Thomas Brooks, late of Ferrisburgh, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: Feb. 17, 2021

Signed: /s/ Rhea Brooks

Executor/Administrator: Rhea Brooks

285 West Main Road

Little Compton, RI 02837

rheabrooksri@gmail.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: April 7, 2021

Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Addison Unit

Address of Probate Court: 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, VT 05753

