Notice to Creditors: Estate of Robert Thomas Brooks 

In re ESTATE of Estate of Robert Thomas Brooks
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Robert Thomas Brooks, late of Ferrisburgh, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: Feb. 17, 2021
Signed: /s/ Rhea Brooks
Executor/Administrator: Rhea Brooks
285 West Main Road
Little Compton, RI 02837
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: April 7, 2021
Name of Probate Court: State of Vermont - Addison Unit
Address of Probate Court: 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, VT 05753
