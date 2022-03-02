 Notice of Creditors: Estate of Liam Hamilton McKelvey | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 02, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice of Creditors: Estate of Liam Hamilton McKelvey 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Addison Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04328


In re ESTATE of Liam Hamilton McKelvey

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Liam Hamilton McKelvey, late of Ferrisburgh.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: 01/09/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William McKelvey

Executor/Administrator: William McKelvey c/o Charles S. Martin, PO Box 607, Barre, VT 05641 cmartin438@aol.com 802-479-0568

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 3/2/22 and 3/9/22

Name of Probate Court: Addison Unit of Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division

Address of Probate Court: 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, VT 05753

