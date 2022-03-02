Notice of Creditors: Estate of Liam Hamilton McKelvey 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Liam Hamilton McKelvey
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Liam Hamilton McKelvey, late of Ferrisburgh.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 01/09/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ William McKelvey
Executor/Administrator: William McKelvey c/o Charles S. Martin, PO Box 607, Barre, VT 05641 cmartin438@aol.com 802-479-0568
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 3/2/22 and 3/9/22
Name of Probate Court: Addison Unit of Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, VT 05753
find, follow, fan us: