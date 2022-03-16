Notice to Creditors: Estate of Richard Wheeler 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Richard Wheeler
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Richard Wheeler, late of Cornwall, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 3/8/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Austin Wheeler,
Executor/Administrator: Corey F Wood, Esq., Bergeron, Paradis & Fitzpatrick, 34 Pearl St, Essex Junction, VT 05452, 802-879-6304
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 16th, 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Unit Probate Division
Address of Probate Court: 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury VT 05753
