Notice to Creditors: Estate of Barbara Hammerlind 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Barbara Hammerlind
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Barbara Hammerlind, late of Cornwall, Vermont
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 3/14/22
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Austin Wheeler
Executor/Administrator: Austin Wheeler Corey F. Wood Esq., Bergeron, Paradis & Fitzpatrick; PO BOX 174, Essex Jct, VT 05452 802-879-6304
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 16th 2022
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court, Probate Division, Addison Unit
Address of Probate Court: 7 Mahady Court, #1 Middlebury, VT 05753
find, follow, fan us: