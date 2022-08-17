 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Harold Warren Lyon, Sr | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 17, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Harold Warren Lyon, Sr 

Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Addison Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03622

In re ESTATE of Harold Warren Lyon, Sr.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: Harold Warren Lyon, Sr. late of Grand Isle, VT and The Arbors at Shelburne, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 07/26/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ H. Warren Lyon II

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Elizabeth Oosterman

Executor/Administrator: H. Warren Lyon II and Elizabeth Oosterman, Glenn Jarrett, Esq.; Jarrett | Hoyt, 1795 Williston Rd, Ste 125, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951 glenn@vtelaw.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 8/17/22

Name of Probate Court: Addison Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 7 Malady Court, Middlebury, VT 05753

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation