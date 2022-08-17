Notice to Creditors: Estate of Harold Warren Lyon, Sr 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Harold Warren Lyon, Sr.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: Harold Warren Lyon, Sr. late of Grand Isle, VT and The Arbors at Shelburne, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 07/26/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ H. Warren Lyon II
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Elizabeth Oosterman
Executor/Administrator: H. Warren Lyon II and Elizabeth Oosterman, Glenn Jarrett, Esq.; Jarrett | Hoyt, 1795 Williston Rd, Ste 125, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951 glenn@vtelaw.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 8/17/22
Name of Probate Court: Addison Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 7 Malady Court, Middlebury, VT 05753
