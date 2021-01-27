Notice to Creditors: Estate of Peter Gerald Keegan 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In RE: Estate of Peter Gerald Keegan
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of Peter Gerald Keegan, late of Burlington.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 1/10/2020
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Graham Keegan
Graham Keegan
630 N. Occidental Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90026
keegan.graham@gmail.com
(802) 338-2173
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 1/27/2021
Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Unit
Probate Division
175 Main Street
Burlington, VT 05401
